Qatar - An Ookla study has revealed that Qatar offers one of the best 5G roaming speeds globally, facilitating an enhanced digital experience for visitors. A study based on 'Speedtest Intelligence' data by Ookla, a global leader in connectivity intelligence, has revealed that GCC nations offer some of the best 5G roaming speeds globally, facilitating an enhanced digital experience for visitors.



The study assessed the mobile user experience of inbound roamers visiting Gulf countries, including Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, in 2024 and compared it with their home network experiences.



Karim Yaici, Lead Industry Analyst for the Middle East and Africa at Ookla, said: “Mobile connectivity is a critical factor shaping one’s travel experience by enabling visitors to stay connected with their family and friends, use essential navigation features, locate tourist attractions, access restaurant reviews, and share their experiences on social media. By leveraging 5G technology’s capabilities when roaming, users can access high-speed internet, stream HD videos, and perform lag-free video calls.”



Yaici stated: “At Ookla, we are committed to analysing, understanding, and improving connected experiences, in line with our vision to create a world with better connectivity. We also uphold the principles of neutrality and independence in all our analyses.”



The research revealed that many travellers visiting Qatar, the UAE, and Kuwait enjoyed top speeds on 5G networks, with median download speeds over 5G reaching 381.05 Mbps in Qatar, 374.60 Mbps in the UAE, and 240.37 Mbps in Kuwait. It also revealed that visitors to the Middle East from Austria, Saudi Arabia, and Hong Kong were most likely to use 5G while roaming.



On the other hand, travellers from Pakistan, India, and Egypt were identified as being least likely to use 5G while roaming. In the UAE, over 37% of roaming users anonymously identified by Speedtest were visitors from India, Saudi Arabia, Austria, Russia, and Hong Kong. However, their network experiences varied significantly, with Saudi Arabian and Russian travellers experiencing the fastest download speeds across all technologies and over 5G.



Russian tourists experienced more than a threefold increase in median download speeds compared to their home networks. On the other hand, travellers from Austria, India, and Hong Kong experienced comparatively lower performances in the UAE. Saudi visitors to Kuwait experienced a high 5G roaming speed of 240.37 Mbps, but their 'all technologies' speeds were around 40 percent lower than 5G.



As the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) rapidly evolves into a global tourism and business hub, the demand for seamless high-speed connectivity is also increasing. This is further bolstered by the fact that the travel and tourism market in GCC is poised to sustain its ongoing expansion in coming years, generating $9.57bn in revenue in 2029, growing from an estimated $8.32bn in 2025 at an annual growth rate of 3.56%.



This growth will be driven by the region’s ongoing infrastructure investment, world-class amenities, and the availability of simplified visa policies streamlining the tourist entry process. Such a strategic focus on tourism empowers regional mobile operators to leverage 5G roaming as a key revenue driver.

