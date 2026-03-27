Presight and NodeShift, a sovereign AI company which was part of Presight’s inaugural AI Accelerator Program, have announced a strategic partnership that includes joint go-to-market collaboration and investment support to expand the adoption of sovereign AI solutions across international markets.

NodeShift has also secured investment through Presight’s venture capital arm, a global AI innovation fund (Presight–Shorooq Fund I) that aims to invest US$100 million in the next generation of AI innovation.

As part of NodeShift’s participation in Presight’s inaugural AI Accelerator Program, the company underwent a comprehensive six-month evaluation covering technology readiness, data sovereignty and regulatory compliance, enterprise scalability, and market fit. Following this process, the Presight-Shorooq Fund I made a significant investment in NodeShift, reflecting strong conviction in the company’s technology, leadership team, and long-term growth potential.

This strategic partnership combines Presight’s commercialisation capabilities, global enterprise and government relationships, and applied AI expertise with NodeShift’s secure, compliant sovereign AI infrastructure. Together, the companies will pursue joint initiatives which enable organisations to deploy AI solutions that meet stringent data sovereignty, privacy, and regulatory requirements.

Magzhan Kenesbai, Chief Growth Officer, Presight, said, “From the very first pitch during the Presight AI Accelerator Program, it was clear the NodeShift team had the vision, capability, and ambition to build something truly differentiated. This partnership and investment underscore the tangible value our accelerator is already delivering — identifying high-potential AI technology and scaling it through real commercial engagement. NodeShift exemplifies what we set out to achieve; accelerating breakthrough sovereign AI technologies and creating meaningful, long-term growth opportunities for all parties.”

Since joining the accelerator, NodeShift has engaged with prospective customers across multiple sectors and is currently delivering a proof of concept with the Central Bank of the UAE, in parallel, the company is in active discussions with additional Presight customers, further demonstrating the platform’s applicability in mission-critical and regulated environments.

Mihai Marcuta, Co-Founder and COO of NodeShift, said, “This partnership, alongside the investment from the Presight-Shorooq Fund I, represents a major milestone for NodeShift. Presight’s global reach, sector expertise, and credibility across public and private sectors significantly strengthen our ability to scale, while enabling us to continue delivering AI solutions that meet the highest standards of security and compliance.”

NodeShift is a sovereign generative AI platform that enables organisations to safely use leading open-source and commercial AI models through a single, governed interface. Deployed on-premises or in air-gapped environments, NodeShift ensures sensitive data remains within the organisation through built-in security guardrails, policy enforcement, and enterprise integrations, while delivering AI assistants, document intelligence, and collaboration tools in both Arabic and English.

Through this strategic partnership and investment, Presight and NodeShift are jointly positioned to meet growing global demand for sovereign AI by combining advanced infrastructure, investment backing, and coordinated market execution across sectors and geographies.