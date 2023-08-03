UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has announced the success of Phase II of the ‘5G-Advanced’ trials project, conducted in cooperation with telecom service providers of the UAE.

The aim was to unlock the full speed of 5G in the 6 GHz frequency range using the 400 MHz bandwidth, along with verifying the potential of this band in improving the user experience in the UAE, and strengthening the UAE's position with respect to 6GHz identification and use at the IMT level.

The significance of the 6Ghz frequency band lies in the fact that it marks an advanced step towards the widespread application of the IoT by reaching speeds of 10 gigabits per second, where the telecommunications network is expanding to accommodate thousands of small transmitters and receivers scattered across the smart city. Metaverse applications that are on the rise also require higher speeds than is available today.

Paradigm shift

The UAE is considered the first country to reach this speed regionally and globally. Such paradigm shift in data transfer speed will support many future projects at the UAE level, especially those that require highly sophisticated technologies (e.g. nanotech) and high internet speeds, such as remote diagnostics in healthcare, or autonomous (self-driving) vehicle projects in transportation, as well as help in the management of some industrial installations–all of which serve to bring about a seamlessly connected and integrated digital world.

TDRA confirmed the achievement of results set for this phase of trials, namely reaching 10 times the current speeds, which is considered to be the full throttle of the 5G-Advanced network in the world. This comes in line with TDRA's keenness to enhance the efficiency of the telecommunications sector, especially following the sector’s ever-growing role as an underlying driver of socio-economic development and crisis management, in addition to maintaining the UAE's leadership in technological innovation in the region.

Commenting, Majed Sultan Al-Mesmar, TDRA's Director-General, said: "In this trial, we have used cutting-edge technology, through which we were able to make the most out of 5G, and we aspire through the results we have achieved to make a qualitative leap that not only improves the quality of services provided, but also sets the stage for future innovations that contribute to driving digital transformation forward towards realizing the goals of Vision "We the UAE 2031”, at the heart of which is the establishment of the most pioneering and superior system, all in support of the future digital knowledge society and economy."

Service providers

On the contribution of service providers to this development, Al Mesmar said: “We extend our thanks and appreciation to both the Emirates Telecommunications Group Company (e&) and the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), who have always worked with us with the logic of national partnership and unity of purpose, in line with the country’s future strategies and the directives of our leadership.”

Al-Mesmar added: "The exponential number of Internet users, and the scientific advances witnessed by the world today require new speeds to accommodate the increasing load on networks and keep up with the high specifications of emerging technologies on the world stage such as metaverse applications, to name a few. Having attained a speed of 10Gbps under this trial won’t become ordinary with time.

“This new, globally unprecedented speed will lead to faster data transfer, ushering in a new era of high-quality streaming and seamless cloud services. The trial will also enhance the IoT by providing the infrastructure necessary to simultaneously handle multiple connected devices, while ensuring seamless and reliable connectivity."

