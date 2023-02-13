Egypt - Orange Egypt signed a partnership agreement with the e-payment firm Fawry to enhance digital payment services through the Orange Cash wallet, according to an emailed press release on February 6th.

The move comes in line with Fawry’s keenness to establish strategic and effective partnerships with major companies and institutions that provide electronic payment services through its smart wallets.

Partnering with a leading platform in the field of payment services such as Fawry ensures the company's strategy to contribute to the transition to a cashless society, Orange Egypt’s CEO Yasser Shaker stated.

