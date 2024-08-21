Ooredoo Oman is embarking on a transformative journey to reclaim market leadership by focusing on sustainable growth, customer-centric innovation, and strategic 5G deployment. In an exclusive interview with Oman Observer, Quique Vivas, Chief Commercial Officer of Ooredoo Oman, outlined the company’s ambitious plans, emphasising the integration of advanced technologies with a commitment to societal impact.

Customer-centric strategies and technological innovation

Vivas underscores the importance of understanding customer needs across all functions at Ooredoo. "It is not only the marketeers to try and understand what the customer wants when creating a new proposition. Every function needs to understand customers and ensure their feedback cuts across everything we do. We need first to listen to customers and base developments and approaches on what we hear and understand from feedback and insights," he insists.

This holistic approach ensures that digital innovations are balanced with the human interaction that Omani customers desire. By deeply understanding how customers use data and services, Ooredoo is poised to tailor its offerings to meet evolving demands.

Alongside customer experience, is the technology to provide these services. Indeed, the rollout of 5G technology is a cornerstone of Ooredoo's strategy. But rather than adopting 5G as a mere marketing tool, Vivas emphasises its practical applications. "5G for a reason, not 5G for the sake of 5G," he states, highlighting the company's focus on deploying 5G where it can make a tangible difference.

This includes providing internet via 5G in areas lacking fibre connectivity and supporting B2B applications requiring low latency. Such targeted use ensures that investments in 5G deliver real value, aligning with Ooredoo’s mission to positively impact customers.

Driving sustainable growth and corporate responsibility

Sustainability is at the heart of Ooredoo’s operations. The company is dedicated to initiatives that benefit Omani society, such as enhancing connectivity in underserved areas and promoting digital inclusion. Vivas emphasises that these efforts are integral to the business model, not just corporate social responsibility. "These need to be values that are at the core of our brand," he asserts, reflecting a broader industry trend towards embedding sustainability in core operations.

Ooredoo’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its efforts to ensure that technological advancements contribute to societal well-being. From providing connectivity in less profitable regions to ensuring digital inclusion, Ooredoo is actively working to bridge the digital divide. This approach not only supports the company's growth objectives but also reinforces its role as a responsible corporate citizen in Oman.

Strategic objectives and a long-term vision for growth

Vivas outlines a clear roadmap for Ooredoo’s future, aimed at long-term market leadership. "We have a very clear, achievable, and committed ambition," he declares, acknowledging that the transformation requires a strategic, phased approach. The company is implementing a two-to-three-year plan to restructure and build the foundations for sustainable growth. This involves making strategic decisions that may not yield immediate growth but are designed to provide robust returns to shareholders in the medium term.

The focus on long-term growth is underpinned by a commitment to strategic investments and restructuring. Vivas highlights that the company is setting the stage for future success by laying solid foundations now. "The most immediate thing we need to do is set the foundations on which we will build this growth," he explains, ensuring that Ooredoo is well-positioned to lead the market in the coming years.

Empowering the corporate sector with connectivity

Though Vivas mainly focuses on the B2C segment, he recognises the immense potential in the corporate sector driven by advanced technologies. The integration of Internet of Things (IoT), Information, Communications and Technology (ICT), and Software-Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN) is expected to revolutionise how businesses operate. "These are the growth engines not only for telcos to create more value but also to ensure that Industry 4.0 will actually be implemented," he explains.

By leveraging these technologies, Ooredoo aims to empower businesses to innovate and enhance their service delivery. This strategic focus not only supports Ooredoo’s growth but also contributes to the broader economic development of Oman, positioning the company as a key enabler of digital transformation in the region.

Through a combination of strategic 5G implementation, a strong emphasis on sustainability, and a customer-centric approach, Ooredoo Oman is setting the stage for a new era of growth and innovation. Under the strategic commercial management of Quique Vivas, the company is poised to lead the telecommunications sector in Oman, driving both technological advancement and societal impact.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Jomar Mendoza