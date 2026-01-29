‍Nvidia, Amazon, ‍and Microsoft are in talks to invest up ​to $60 billion in OpenAI, The Information reported on Wednesday.

Nvidia, an existing ⁠investor whose chips power OpenAI's AI models, is in talks to ⁠invest up to $30 ‌billion, The Information said, citing a person with knowledge of the situation.

Microsoft, a longstanding backer, ⁠is in talks to invest less than $10 billion, the report said. It added that Amazon, which would be a new investor, is in discussions to invest significantly more ⁠than $10 billion, potentially even ​more than $20 billion.

OpenAI is close to receiving term sheets, or an investment commitment, ‍from these firms, the report said.

Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft and OpenAI did ​not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment outside regular business hours.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Amazon's investment could depend on separate negotiations, including a possible expansion of OpenAI's cloud server rental deal with Amazon and a commercial agreement for OpenAI to sell its products, such as enterprise ChatGPT subscriptions, to Amazon, The Information said.

This follows reports from earlier this ⁠week that said that SoftBank Group is ‌in talks to invest as much as an additional $30 billion in OpenAI.

OpenAI is grappling with rising costs to ‌train and ⁠run its AI models as competition from Alphabet's Google heats up. (Reporting by ⁠Disha Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)