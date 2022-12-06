Nigeria can become the global talent factory in the information technology sector and earn over $40 billion annually, The Punch newspaper reported citing the state-owned National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Director General and CEO Kashifu Abdullahi.

There is currently a vacancy of about four million programmers globally, of which Nigeria could produce two million, he added.

Referring to a PwC report, Abdullahi said that an average tech developer or programmer earns between $30,000 to $150,000 per annum.

“If Nigeria could have two million developers working remotely, with each earning about $20,000, the country could generate over $40 billion annually, which was a significant amount capable of addressing the country’s forex challenge,” the official stated.

Abdullahi said that NITDA was working on the National Digital Economy Bill to provide the legal framework for the digital economy to thrive.

He urged for constant review of legal frameworks and implementation of policies that support digital transformation and establish institutions producing human capital through digital literacy and capacity building.

