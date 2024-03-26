Abu Dhabi-based E7 Group has announced three new contracts in Africa and Latin America to provide technology-enabled electronic identification and driving licences with a combined value of AED 12.9 million ($3.5 million).

The company said its security solutions segment is the primary growth driver for the group, and that it is exploring opportunities in biometrics, digital identity solutions, and full systems integration.

A bourse filing did not specify the countries with which the contracts have been signed.

CEO Ali Saif Ali Abdulla Alnuaimi said the company is expanding its global reach and broadening its portfolio security solutions.

“E7 Group is committed to opening new opportunities in the security solutions segment and growing our portfolio to capture a larger share of the value chain.”

E7 Group, previously known as United Printing and Publishing (UPP) before its relaunch last year, was listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) in November in the UAE’s first SPAC deal in which it merged with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com