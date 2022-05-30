Riyadh - Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) signed a SAR 79.81 million contract to maintain the medical devices and equipment for Al-Noor Specialised Hospital in Makkah.

MIS penned the 60-month agreement on Thursday, 26 May, according to a bourse disclosure on Sunday.

The Saudi listed company pointed out that the project’s financial impact will be registered from the third quarter (Q3) of 2022 to the second quarter (Q2) of 2027.

It is worth noting that MIS was awarded the contract from the Ministry of Health last March.

