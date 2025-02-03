Microsoft has announced the appointment of Samer Abu-Ltaif as its new President for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

He succeeds Ralph Haupter, who will assume the role of President of the newly-formed Microsoft Small, Medium Enterprises and Channel partner organisation.

An industry veteran with over 34 years of experience in technology and business growth, Abu-Ltaif will leverage his extensive experience in driving digital transformation and fostering collaboration to strengthen Microsoft’s presence in the EMEA region.

Spanning over 120 markets, he will play a pivotal role in empowering customers and partners to harness the transformative potential of AI, enabling them to achieve more and help drive innovation and sustained economic growth across the region, said the company in a statement.

Abu-Ltaif brings a wealth of expertise, having recently served as President for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMA).

Under his leadership, Microsoft deepened partnerships with strategic service providers, expanded its regional footprint, and delivered enhanced value to customers and partners across three continents.

During his two-decade tenure at Microsoft, Abu-Ltaif has spearheaded transformative initiatives that have solidified Microsoft as a key partner in advancing regional priorities.

This includes achievements like the launch of Microsoft’s first datacenter on the African continent in South Africa, datacenters in the UAE, Qatar and Poland, a recently announced Global Engineering Development Center in the UAE, and planned datacenter regions in Greece and Saudi Arabia as well as the upcoming datacenter region in Kenya.

He also played a pivotal role in the opening of Microsoft Africa Development Center in Kenya, and the company’s $1.5 billion investment in Abu Dhabi’s G42, aimed at accelerating AI innovation globally.

Abu-Ltaif has also been a key advocate for workforce development through skills training programmes such as Tomoh, AthkaU, TechDev, Africa Development Bank partnership, Digital Heartbeat and Tawar w Ghayar.

Based in UAE, he has held several senior leadership roles at Microsoft, including President for the Middle East and Africa, and Regional Director for the Gulf region.

He holds an MBA in Leadership and Sustainability and a degree in Computer Science Studies from the American University of Beirut.-TradeArabia News Service

