Doha, Qatar: Media City Qatar has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Fadaat Media Group, establishing a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing media infrastructure and local production capabilities in Qatar. The signing ceremony took place at Fadaat Studios in Lusail, bringing together senior leadership from both organisations.

The MoU sets the foundation for collaborative efforts between Media City Qatar and Fadaat Media Group to strengthen the media landscape in Qatar. Under this agreement, Media City Qatar will assist Fadaat in establishing and licensing companies, incentivise local production, support the development of a media training academy, and explore advertising and broadcasting opportunities through Alaraby Television Network’s FM frequency.

In return, Media City Qatar will collaborate with Fadaat Media Group to leverage their technical expertise and access their production studios in Lusail, enhancing local production capabilities and supporting infrastructure development. The partnership is expected to bolster Qatar’s media sector by fostering local talent and driving innovation within the industry.

CEO of Media City Qatar Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, commenting on the partnership, said: “Today’s agreement between Media City Qatar and Fadaat Media Group represents our shared vision of turning Qatar into a global media hub.

"Through this partnership, we’re building a foundation for innovation, talent development, and advanced production capabilities that will elevate the entire sector. By working together, we’re building a new era for Qatar’s media industry — one that will enhance local capabilities, support infrastructure growth, and ensure our media professionals are equipped to compete globally.”

CEO of Fadaat Media Group Maayed Dib, added during the signing: “This collaboration with Media City Qatar is a milestone for Fadaat Media Group as we aim to push the boundaries of what’s possible in Qatar’s media industry. By harnessing our expertise and combining it with Media City’s innovative vision, we are empowering Qatar’s media professionals to lead the way in this ever-evolving landscape.”

Fadaat Media Group, established in 2012 and headquartered in Qatar, stands as one of the largest media networks in the Arab world, reaching a global audience of over 500 million.

The group is committed to providing in-depth and objective news coverage, supporting cultural production, and driving innovation in media services across its various platforms. With a presence in 35 offices worldwide, Fadaat Media contributes in shaping the Arab media landscape.

Media City Qatar remains committed to fostering the growth of the nation’s diverse creative industries, from broadcasting and digital news to gaming, AI, and emerging technologies.

The latest agreement with Fadaat Media Group comes on the heels of a series of strategic partnerships Media City Qatar has forged this year, further cementing its role in enhancing Qatar’s media and innovation landscape.

Earlier collaborations with Cité de Mémoire; Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council; and Qatar University reflect Media City Qatar’s ongoing commitment to building a robust ecosystem for media and technology development in the country.

