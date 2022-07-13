Bahrain - A new electronic version of the Job-Seekers Registration Service has been launched, the Labour Ministry has announced.

The new e-service, available at mlsd.gov.bh, has been re-engineered according to latest technologies used in this field to be added to other e-services provided by the ministry via its website, it said.

This came during a meeting of the ministry’s co-ordination and follow-up committee to discuss the ministry’s priorities for the next phase and the policies necessary to implement programmes and projects efficiently, in line with the government’s action plan.

The project also aims to achieve the highest quality of standards regarding the provision and sustainability of services that meet citizens’ aspirations, in implementation of the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The meeting discussed preparations to accommodate and register new job-seekers who have graduated from high school and university in order to streamline their integration into the labour market and fulfil their training needs in co-operation with the Labour Fund (Tamkeen).

More than 3,500 vacancies are available on the Electronic Recruitment Fair Inquiry Service for job-seekers who can access the system to choose what matches their qualifications, skills and interests, Labour Minister Jameel Humaidan told our sister paper Akhbar Al Khaleej.

Job vacancies are updated and reviewed on a daily basis by employers and marketing teams at the ministry, he said, adding business owners choose the most efficient and appropriate candidate.

He said the ministry monitors procedures and helps parties finalise the recruitment process. This will be documented and provided to the competent authorities.

The e-system displays results of nominations, allowing job-seekers to choose training courses that suit them and as well as available on-the-job training opportunities. He stressed the need to accelerate the pace of recruitment and make citizens the first choice of employment.

