RIYADH — Riyadh's vibrant Roshn Front is set to dazzle as it prepares to host the second edition of the "Made in Saudi Expo" exhibition from October 16 to 19, themed "Saudi Craftsmanship."

Under the patronage of Bandar Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources and Chairman of the Saudi Export Development Authority, the event promises a spectacular display of the nation's premier industries, services, and innovations.



The exhibition serves as a beacon for Saudi Vision 2030, aligning itself with the national goals of fostering diversity, highlighting competitive quality, and boosting the local industry.

Aiming to provide visitors with an immersive industrial experience, the expo seeks to cultivate knowledge, inspire loyalty, and drive demand for domestic products, positioning them as the preferred choice for consumers both locally and globally.



Beyond showcasing the prowess of the industrial sector, the expo emphasizes its synchronization with global trends such as the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Kingdom's ongoing industrial advancements. Importantly, it creates avenues for national companies to explore exports and investments, offering dedicated spaces that support business development and promote local products, goods and services.



The exhibition will play a vital role in establishing robust relationships with foreign importers from priority export countries, leveraging various business opportunities and informative sessions. Attendees can expect a rich program featuring workshops, a conference, and informative discussions on future industry trends, global leadership, empowerment opportunities, and promising industrial investment projects.



Distinguished figures from the government, industry, investment, technology, transport, and logistics sectors, alongside notable entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises, will converge at the event. The expo will witness the strategic launch of innovative services and initiatives aimed at achieving the objectives of the Saudi Export Development Authority and the "Made in Saudi Expo" program, in collaboration with key stakeholders in the industrial sector.



With dedicated areas to introduce public sector services and programs, as well as showcase major projects in the Kingdom, the expo provides visitors with a unique opportunity to explore the potentials and opportunities within the industrial sector. Over 100 Saudi companies are expected to participate across various sectors, including petrochemicals, renewable energy, automotive manufacturing, maritime industries, construction materials, food, pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, technology, transportation, logistics, and more, offering a significant platform for national companies to showcase their industries and innovations in both goods and services sectors.

