Saudi Arabia - Lockheed Martin, a global security and aerospace company, has appointed Retired Brigadier General Abdullah Alajmi as the company’s new Space Business Development Director for Saudi Arabia.

Alajmi assumes the position based in Riyadh, where he will coordinate and support the kingdom’s space efforts, while strategically amplifying Lockheed Martin’s presence in the region.

In alignment with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals, Alajmi's new role involves strengthening partnerships with government and commercial entities to foster the development of groundbreaking technologies – all of which seek to enhance national capabilities and bolster the burgeoning space industry in Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, Alajmi will help oversee the facilitation of scientific experiments and international research collaborations, as well as the administration of future space-related missions.

Lauding the appointment, Joseph Rank, Lockheed Martin’s CEO for Saudi Arabia and Africa, said: "With his vast armed forces and aerospace experience, Alajami will certainly augment the Kingdom’s strategic initiatives in this exciting and emerging field."

"We are incredibly fortunate to have him on board and look forward to seeing him soar as a valued leader within Lockheed Martin’s space division," he stated.

Prior to joining Lockheed Martin, Alajmi served in the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) for Remote Sensing and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Space domains.

He has also served as the Satellite Directorate Director for the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Defense and participated in several space committees facilitated by the Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council for almost two decades.

On his new role, Alajmi said: "I am honoured to join Lockheed Martin as its Space Business Development Director for Saudi Arabia. Together, we will work towards positioning the Kingdom as a key leader in space exploration and innovation."

Alajmi holds a Master’s Degree in Science and the Military Use of Remote Sensing, from Oklahoma State University.

