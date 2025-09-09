LG Electronics has joined hands with Saudi HVAC major Shaker and Datavolt, a global data infrastructure provider, for deployment of state-of-the-art cooling solutions at the artificial intelligence data centre within Oxagon, the reimagined industrial city on the Red Sea within Saudi Arabia's $500 billion futuristic city NEOM.

Datavolt, headquartered in Saudi Arabia with offices in the US, Uzbekistan, India and UAE, is a major developer of hyperscale data centres that incorporate renewable energy and alternative fuels. Its flagship project in Oxagon is planned as one of the largest AI data centers in the region.

LG Electronics (LG) CEO William Cho is advancing the company’s Global South growth strategy through a strategic partnership to provide cooling solutions for an AI data center under development in Oxagon.

Cho signed an MoU with Abdulelah Abunayyan, the Chairman of Shaker Group, the manufacturer and sole distributor of LG Air Conditioners, and Rajit Nanda, CEO of Datavolt under which LG will supply advanced thermal management solutions for next-generation data centers being developed by Datavolt.

"We are building a new generation of net-zero, AI-ready data centers designed for performance, scale and sustainability," said Nanda.

"Partnering with LG allows us to integrate world-class cooling technologies that are critical to enabling the digital transformation of governments and enterprises across the Kingdom of Saudi and beyond," he noted.

Mohammed Ibrahim Abunayyan, the CEO of Shaker Group, said its 30-year partnership with LG has been instrumental in shaping the HVAC market in Saudi Arabia, and today’s collaboration marks another step forward in that journey.

"By joining forces with LG and Datavolt, we are driving innovation in advanced, energy efficient cooling solutions and supporting the Kingdom’s ambition to become a global technology hub," he noted.

By integrating large-scale chillers with coolant distribution units, LG is positioning AI data center thermal management as a new growth engine within its heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) business.

In addition to cooling, LG is developing capabilities to propose integrated solutions such as heat recovery and DC power systems, which can further contribute to energy efficiency in data centres.

The collaboration is also meaningful from the perspective of LG’s “One LG Solution” strategy, which seeks to leverage capabilities across LG Group affiliates, remarked Cho.

Beyond thermal management, opportunities may extend to battery solutions from LG Energy Solution and data center design, build and operation solutions from LG CNS, drawing on LG Group’s global network, he added.

During his visit, Cho also assessed the market environment and business performance of LG operations in Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, the Levant and Maghreb, highlighting the importance of tailoring strategies to local market dynamics.

"The Middle East and Africa hold tremendous potential," stated the top official. "The Middle East offers abundant B2G and B2B opportunities driven by government-led industrial restructuring and large-scale development projects. By leveraging our strong brand and differentiated offerings in areas such as AI home and smart solutions, we need to focus on capturing new growth across the region," he stated.

This marks CEO Cho’s third visit to the Global South this year, following trips to India in January and to Vietnam and Indonesia in May.

The Global South is a cornerstone of LG’s growth strategy, with the company positioning the region as a key engine for long-term expansion amid shifting global economic dynamics, he added.

In HVAC, LG said it continues to introduce solutions designed for the region’s climate in collaboration with Shaker Group.

These include outdoor units with heat exchangers engineered to withstand sandstorms and high temperatures, produced at the local LG-Shaker manufacturing facility. LG is also strengthening its service infrastructure with dedicated maintenance subsidiaries across the region, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

