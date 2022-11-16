ABU DHABI – Green Future Project, an Italian ClimateTech platform that offers a turn-key solution for corporate sustainability practices, will contribute to Abu Dhabi’s sustainability efforts by enabling greater access to effective climate solutions for companies as well as individuals across the world from Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem.

Through its best-in-class portfolio of certified projects, Green Future Project offers the possibility of generating a positive impact through climate solutions focused on restoration, preservation, renewable energy, and marine restoration.

By partnering with different NGOs and organisations worldwide, businesses and individuals can invest in the best climate solutions globally and track and trace the impact of their investment in real-time through a personalised dashboard.

Green Future Project’s mission is to bridge businesses and individuals to the most effective global climate solutions and turn companies, brands and individuals into active players for global climate challenges.

Hub71 selected its second cohort of 2022 to help startups accelerate and scale from the UAE’s capital.

By joining Hub71, Green Future Project is participating in Hub71’s Incentive Programme, benefiting from equity-free incentives, access to enabling programmes and a vibrant ecosystem of investors, global and local corporations, government bodies and universities.

Zain Tarawneh, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Green Future Project, commented, “We are proud to be selected as part of Hub71’s latest cohort, especially as one of their first ClimateTech startups. The UAE and Abu Dhabi have clearly committed to a cleaner, greener future. With the UAE set to host COP28 in 2023, we couldn’t be more excited to work in Abu Dhabi and contribute to advancing and scaling sustainability. We look forward to helping build their green economy and reach their net-zero goals by 2030.”

Supporting Abu Dhabi’s ambitions as a leading tech hub, Hub71 is working closely with local, global corporate and government organisations to accelerate the growth of climate-driven startups globally from Abu Dhabi to future-proof its economy and address global climate challenges.