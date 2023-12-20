Egypt - IT Dynamics, the leading IT provider of enterprise network solutions, security, collaboration, and data center technologies, has announced that it has achieved a 60% market share in Cisco Meraki solutions in Egypt. This is part of its strategic expansion into the Gulf region, which demonstrates the company’s commitment to innovation and growth.

Samer Mostafa, Sales Director at IT Dynamics, reports impressive results as the year ends: As we approach the end of the year, the IT Dynamics Group has not only reached but tripled our divs from last year, securing over 60% of the Cisco Meraki market share. This remarkable achievement was made despite significant challenges, showing our ability to overcome difficulties. We are optimistic that the Egyptian economy will improve and prosper in 2024.

IT Dynamics has won the SMB award twice and has been recognized as the best partner in North Africa and Levante, which proves its established excellence. The company’s resilience also stands out in the face of economic challenges and devaluation. IT Dynamics made significant investments during tough times, seeing each crisis as a chance for growth and keeping a strong belief in Egypt’s economic potential.

Mohamed Mostafa, CEO of IT Dynamics, said: “Starting this momentous journey into the Gulf region is proof of IT Dynamics’ unwavering commitment to innovation and growth. The opening of our first office in the UAE in 2023 marks the start of a new chapter, while our second office in KSA by the end of 2024 confirms our dedication to becoming a leading force in the Middle East. This expansion reflects not only our confidence in the potential of the Gulf market but also our belief in the transformative power of technology.”

IT Dynamics Group and Cisco have formed a strong partnership, showing the synergy between IT Dynamics Group’s expertise and Cisco’s cutting-edge technologies, resulting in a dominant market position. The strategic alignment between the two entities has not only improved the quality of services of IT Dynamics but also placed it as a key player in meeting the changing needs of the Egyptian market which had a major impact on the company’s success in its expansion to the United Arab Emirates, and in its ambitious plan to cover the entire Gulf region.

