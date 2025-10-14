The Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has launched the next-generation version of the Invest in Dubai (IID) platform during GITEX Global 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The upgraded platform represents a major milestone in Dubai’s digital transformation, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to create a Unified Digital Platform simplifying business setup in the emirate.

The initiative also follows resolutions issued by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, approving new principles to streamline the investor journey and launching the Shared Digital Channels Initiative, an essential pillar of Dubai’s plan to establish the world’s most advanced digital economy.

The enhanced IID platform introduces the 360 Services feature, consolidating government services into a single AI-powered digital gateway that unifies permits and approvals from multiple authorities, including the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Community Development Authority and Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

Ahmad Khalifa Al-Qaizi Al-Falasi, CEO of DBLC, said Dubai is redefining global standards for digital government services through the platform’s AI integration, reinforcing transparency and efficiency while advancing the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to boost productivity by 50 percent through innovation and technology adoption.

Since its 2021 debut, the IID platform has processed more than 1.3 million transactions, facilitated the incorporation of over 280,000 new businesses, and reduced licence processing times from 14 days to just one day. Business licence issuance has risen six-fold, reaching 95,543 in 2024, while investor satisfaction hit 99 percent in the first quarter of 2025.

The upgraded platform integrates AI functions such as automated permit approvals and intelligent name reservation, supported by omni-channel communication systems to deliver a seamless and personalised experience for entrepreneurs and investors.

By linking key entities under the Shared Digital Channels Initiative, the IID platform offers instant licensing, unified registration and post-licence support through a centralised interface. This fosters collaboration between public and private sectors, reinforces investor confidence, and positions Dubai as a global model for business-friendly governance.

The IID platform and its 360 Services feature are being showcased at the Digital Dubai Authority Pavilion during GITEX Global 2025, demonstrating how AI-driven integration enhances government service efficiency and establishes Dubai as a leading hub for innovation, investment and digital excellence.