Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources inked a cooperation agreement and two memoranda of understanding (MoU) with Huawei Technologies to support digital transformation and solar power solutions in Egypt, according to a statement on November 8th.

The cooperation agreement will see the implementation of on-the-job training programs to develop the skills of human cadres in the oil and gas sector.

Per the MoUs, Huawei will provide Egypt with smart solutions and data centers for oil and gas facilities and supply them with solar energy and storage batteries.

