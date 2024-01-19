Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have made pioneering strides in reshaping safety and security through cutting-edge technological adoption, specifically GenAI (Generative Artificial Intelligence), says PwC.

In a groundbreaking report titled "Reimagining Command Centres of the Future" unveiled at the Intersec 2024 Security Leader's Summit, PwC highlights how the conventional Command Centres (CCs), pivotal to public safety, are undergoing a transformative journey, shifting from static displays and manual decision-making to dynamic and intuitive environments.

This shift, driven by technological advancements like GenAI and emerging technologies like Augmented and Virtual Realities (AR/VR), aims to enhance efficiency, responsiveness, and adaptability in these critical hubs.

Transformation of command centres

Sharang Gupta, Director, PwC Middle East, said: “As we navigate a rapidly changing landscape in public safety, the transformation of command centres through the adoption of GenAI is not just advantageous, but essential. Our report highlights the evolution of Command Centres. This transition marks a significant shift from traditional command centres to intuitive Cognitive Command Centres, enabling public safety agencies in improving decision-making, efficiently allocating resources, and proactively addressing the evolving security threats we face today.”

The envisioned Cognitive Command Centres (CogCCs) are poised to revolutionise command and control operations, moving beyond isolated hubs toward intelligence-driven decision-making. By synthesising data from diverse sources in real-time and harnessing the power of GenAI, CogCCs will enable strategic planning and proactive crisis management, setting new standards for operational excellence.

The report finds that GCC nations, spearheading technology-driven urban developments like NEOM, Expo City, and the Red Sea project, underscore their commitment to cutting-edge innovations like AI and 5G.

Leading role

Emphasising safety and security as a top priority, these countries consistently excel on global safety indices, with the UAE leading the Women, Peace, and Security Index. This reinforces the Middle East and GCC's leading role in reshaping global public safety through innovative technological integration, positioning them as GenAI pioneers ensuring safer societies.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, this milestone edition of Intersec celebrates a quarter-century of innovation in security technology. It unites over 45,000 global security professionals and 1,000 exhibitors as the world's leading trade fair for security, safety and fire protection industries.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Intersec organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “Intersec 2024 plays a pivotal role in spotlighting the groundbreaking advancements and contributions of GCC nations in reshaping global public safety. The event is a testament to the UAE and GCC countries' commitment to showcasing pioneering technology integration, particularly in GenAI, redefining the future of safety and crisis management.

“This event serves as a knowledge-sharing platform, uniting global security professionals and exhibitors, fostering innovation, and underlining how cutting-edge technologies showcased here pave the way for safer societies globally."

Redefining security norms

Elsewhere on the agenda during the two-day Security Leader’s Summit at Intersec 2024, discussions centred around the topics and tactics required to redefine security norms, inspire bold strategies, and collectively shape a safer, more secure world. Key themes included future-proofing security, unleashing the power of human factor, geopolitical risk intelligence & security implications, and improving climate security resilience.

Intersec 2024 focuses on tailored solutions for various sectors, including Commercial & Perimeter Security, Homeland Security & Policing, Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health, and Cyber Security, promoting innovation and connectivity across industries.--TradeArabia News Service

