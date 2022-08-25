Ashraf Ibrahim — Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and General Coordinator of the Organisational and Financial Aspects of the COP27 —and CEO of Vodafone Egypt Mohamed Abdullah signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday.

The agreement names Vodafone as the strategic communications partner for the UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP27) that will be hosted by Egypt in Sharm El-Sheikh this November.

Ibrahim welcomed the partnership with Vodafone, stressing that this partnership highlights the company’s commitment to addressing climate change through serious policies and strengthening its commitment to climate action in Egypt.

For his part, Abdullah expressed pride in Vodafone participating in the COP27, noting that Vodafone is among the first companies in Egypt to achieve sustainable development, introduce renewable and clean energy into operating systems and network management, and set clear plans and targets to reduce carbon emissions.

He added that the company continues to support international and local initiatives to address climate change through various partnerships with the government, private bodies, and institutions, including establishing recycling programmes and solar-powered plants in several governorates.

Abdullah said that these contributions come within the framework of the company’s full and continuous support for the 2050 National Climate Change Strategy.

He also explained that the company’s participation in the COP27 is a testament to Vodafone’s efforts to support green technology investments in various sectors.

For his part, Ahmed Hafez — Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs — said that FM Sameh Shoukry — who is also the President-Designate of the COP27 — welcomed the partnership with Vodafone, stressing the importance of the role played by major international companies in supporting international efforts to achieve the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, as well as their active contribution to consolidating the concepts of sustainability in business practices.

Furthermore, he praised the company’s preparations for the COP27, expressing his aspiration for continued cooperation and support to achieve the desired success during the conference.

Additionally, Vodafone Global CEO Nick Reed stated that the COP27 is a pivotal opportunity for the whole world to work together to accelerate the pace of the climate action plan, accelerate decision-making, and take the necessary actions to address climate change and address the global climate emergency.

He also added that the success of various sectors and reliance on the latest digital technology should not come at the expense of the environment and climate, as Vodafone — through its strategic partnership and presence at the COP27 conference — will present the company’s initiatives and programmes in the field of the environment, which rely on the latest technological networks and digital solutions and aim to empower and equip society to face climate change.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).