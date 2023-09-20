UAE – Eton Solutions, developer of the cloud-based AtlasFive enterprise resource platform (ERP), has inaugurated a new office in the UAE to support its ongoing global expansion.

This step aims to serve clients in the Middle East in line with the software developer's commitment to providing localised offers in this rapidly growing market, according to a press release.

Furthermore, Eton Solutions appointed Chetan Chaudhari as Vice President of Sales for the Middle East and India.

Chaudhari will be responsible for the business in the Dubai office to back the company's footprint and drive its growth strategy across the region.

Satyen Patel, Executive Chairman of Eton Solutions, said: "This new office will allow us to better serve our existing clients and forge new partnerships in this dynamic market.”

“The UAE office is equidistant between Asia and Europe and serves as a connection to key wealth centres,” Patel added.

He noted: “It will act as a hub to serve Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE (GCC), Indian sub-continent, Africa, Turkey and parts of Central Asia."

Bryan Henning, Senior Vice President of International at Eton Solutions, commented: "The UAE is a strategic region for our global growth strategy going forward, our solutions cater for a broad range of needs for emerging and existing family offices.”

The ERP platform is sold to larger global family offices for $1 billion of assets under management (AUM) and above.

Eton Solutions currently has more than 650 families on the platform managing over $737 billion.

