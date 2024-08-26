Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) is set to deploy advanced technology in managing water distribution to reduce leaks throughout its network.

This initiative is a key component of the company’s broader Transformation Roadmap, unveiled in conjunction with World Water Week, which runs from August 25 to 30, 2024.

Cutting-Edge Technology

As part of its commitment to minimising water wastage, EtihadWE will deploy state-of-the-art technologies including SmartBall and data loggers. These tools are designed to provide real-time alerts for potential leaks within the distribution network. SmartBall, equipped with sensors, will travel through the pipelines, relaying information on possible leaks. Data loggers will continuously monitor water flow, detecting anomalies that could signify leaks.

To further enhance leak detection, EtihadWE plans to install additional meters and reduce their coverage areas. This approach, known as district metering, allows for more precise leak detection by segmenting the network into smaller zones. By closely monitoring these zones, the company can quickly identify and address leaks, even those that are underground.

Addressing Non-Revenue Water (NRW)

In the UAE, a desert nation with limited freshwater resources, managing water efficiently is critical. A major focus is reducing non-revenue water (NRW) – water that is lost before reaching customers, often due to equipment failures or inaccurate meter readings. NRW represents a significant challenge as it involves water that has already been desalinated and is in transit but is not fully accounted for in terms of quantity and revenue.

Aligning with UAE’s Water Security Strategies

This initiative aligns with the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 and the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, both of which emphasise sustainable and responsible water management. EtihadWE’s efforts to reduce NRW are a direct response to these national strategies, aiming to enhance the sustainability of the country’s water resources.

The company is also nearing the completion of a large-scale rollout of smart meters, which will further support its goal of efficient water management and enhanced customer service.

Commitment to Water Security and Efficiency

Eng Yousif Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE, commented, “Our plan to reduce non-revenue water is an integral part of our ambitious five-year Transformation Roadmap. By investing in cutting-edge technologies and refining our infrastructure, we aim to strengthen our network across the Northern Emirates and contribute to the UAE’s national water security and sustainability goals.”

COO Eng. Abdulla Al Khemeiri added, “Implementing advanced monitoring and control technologies is essential for proactive and accurate data on leakage rates. This is a crucial step in advancing our water management systems and ensuring enhanced water security.”

