Egyptian grocery delivery app RabbitMart has announced an AI-powered shopping assistant, which will use ChatGPT to come up with a recipe based on user requirements, then order the ingredients.

The AI-powered shopping assistant, which RabbitMart says is also the world’s first to be Arabic speaking, will make curated recommendations to the user, as well as offering nutritional information about purchases.

RabbitAI will also help users find a specific product as well as track their calorie intake, the Cairo-based start-up said.

Product manager Louay Ali said: “We are particularly proud to be the first to bring ChatGPT's powerful capabilities to Arabic speaking and Egyptian users.”

He said the technology will “alleviate some of the pre-shopping stress that comes with meal planning, long lists, and recipe hunting”.

RabbitMart raised $11 million in its pre-seed round in 2021.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

