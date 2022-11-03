Cairo - Egypt's Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, witnessed on Wednesday the signing ceremony of a cooperation protocol between the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development and the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and the listed e-finance to launch a digital industrial platform.

The new platform will facilitate the provision of different services and procedures to investors in the industrial field, according to an official statement.

The cooperation protocol aims to provide design, management, and operation services for Egypt’s digital industrial platform, which contributes to offering better services for investors and manufacturers and accelerating the process of completing and governing the required procedures through a digital system.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Minister of Planning, Hala El-Said, Minister of Trade, Ahmed Samir, in addition to Chairman of e-finance, Ibrahim Sarhan, among other officials.

Noteworthy to mention, the protocol signing comes in tandem with the planning ministry’s role aimed at enhancing economic and social development across all sectors, in an effort to realise Egypt’s Vision 2030. In addition, it aims to improve the services provided to the industrial sector.

