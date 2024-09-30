Egypt - Huawei, a leading provider of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions, has signed an agreement with Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) to collaborate on building advanced, AI-powered cloud technology for the “NOOR City” project. This marks the first such partnership in the Egyptian market.

The agreement will allow TMG to leverage Huawei’s advanced cloud technologies to build and develop cloud data centres and artificial intelligence solutions, providing a wide range of benefits for smart city development.

The technology, considered ideal for the project, will rely on a sophisticated infrastructure, real-time data analytics, and seamless connectivity.

TMG plans to offer comprehensive cloud services to the Egyptian market through its “NOOR Cloud” platform.

This partnership will enable TMG to meet the diverse needs of various urban communities by providing cloud solutions to the market for the first time.

“We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with Huawei to develop an innovative cloud aimed at providing essential services to the market,” said Mohamed Hisham Talaat Moustafa, TMG’s Chief Recurring Income Office. “This confirms Talaat Moustafa Group’s leading role in embracing cloud technology solutions.”

This collaboration represents a turning point for smart city development in Egypt, with the cloud computing applications for NOOR City expected to drive economic growth and unlock new avenues for innovation across various industries.

“Through the deployment of advanced technology, we aim to lead the market and empower businesses to achieve success in a competitive environment,” said Mohamed Hesham Talaat Moustafa. “Together, we strive to build a thriving digital future that drives progress across all sectors.”

Mohamed Salah, TMG’s Vice President of Smart Cities for Recurring Income, shared a similar vision. “We are witnessing the dawn of a new era in smart city development,” he said.

“Our partnership with Huawei embodies our vision to build smart and sustainable cities, where we integrate the latest technologies and innovative solutions to enhance the quality of life and achieve sustainable development. This partnership transcends a traditional collaboration; it is an investment in the future of urban communities. We are working together to build communities capable of adapting and thriving.”

Wang Bin, Vice President of Huawei Cloud China, echoed the importance of cloud technology for smart city development. “Cloud technology is a key driver of radical change in smart city development, presenting unprecedented opportunities for cities to progress in the digital age,” he said.

“By adopting cloud technologies, cities can fully utilize the capabilities of this technology to build a better future for urban communities.”

Felix Xu, CEO of Huawei Egypt Enterprise Business Group, highlighted Huawei’s extensive experience in ICT solutions.“With over 30 years of experience in ICT solutions, Huawei has become a leading provider of cloud services, offering reliable and secure solutions that enable organisations to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world,” he said.

“Through our partnership with the leading Talaat Moustafa Group, we are committed to supporting the Group’s vision of creating smart cities that combine technological advancement and sustainability,” Xu said.

“Our comprehensive portfolio of advanced solutions and technologies, including cloud services, next-generation networks, scalable storage solutions, and AI models, enables us to achieve this vision. We guarantee reliable performance and a high-quality infrastructure, contributing to an exceptional and sustainable customer experience.”

This collaboration builds upon a long-standing partnership between Huawei and Talaat Moustafa Group to develop advanced smart cities and create sustainable communities. By leveraging their combined expertise, TMG and Huawei aim to redefine the standards of urban development and digital innovation in Egypt.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

