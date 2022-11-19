ABU DHABI - EDGE Group today announced its participation at the International Search & Rescue Conference & Exhibition (NSRC) 2022, where it will showcase a wide range of innovative training programmes and a tactical airborne cellular solution that is designed for search and rescue operations and emergency response.

The event will run from 21 to 22 November at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, and will highlight leading search and rescue organisations.

JAHEZIYA, a single-stop service provider for defence solutions and emergency response services, will showcase its unique specialised fire rescue, health & safety, emergency response services and training course offerings, while SIGN4L, a leader in the development of electronic warfare and intelligence solutions, will display ACTIVECELL-A, a unique search and rescue system used to quickly and eﬃciently locate personnel in distress situation, natural disasters area, terrorist incidents and in combat zone.

Hosted by the National Search and Rescue Center, the NSRC conference and exhibition aims to attract specialized speakers from local, regional and international levels as well as exhibit companies from around the world to highlight capabilities, experiences and lessons learnt.

The exhibition provides EDGE the opportunity to feature their latest solutions and capabilities, positioning themselves on the leading edge of tomorrow.

NSRC attendees can visit JAHEIZYA at stand B18 and SIGN4L at stand D43.