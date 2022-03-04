Software intelligence company Dynatrace has announced the appointment of Jawad Toukna as the new Regional Director for Middle East. The Dubai-based executive brings 20 years of IT experience to the role where he’ll focus on propelling Dynatrace’s expansion in the region, while building a scalable, collaborative work environment.

Dynatrace is expanding operations to the UAE to meet escalating regional demand for software intelligence at a time when organizations continue to digitally transform and migrate to dynamic multiclouds. Toukna’s extensive background in sales and driving strategic business growth will be highly valuable to Dynatrace as it continues to scale business operations globally. In his previous role, Toukna helped drive strategic go-to-market programmes and alliances partnerships for the MENA region of Forcepoint.

Eric Erston, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Dynatrace, said: “It is with immense pride that we welcome Jawad Toukna as our Regional Director in the Middle East. Jawad’s extensive sales and leadership experience will be instrumental as we look to expand our support for organizations as they go through their digital transformation journeys.”

Aside from his years of industry experience working across the Middle East, Africa, and European markets, Toukna holds an Executive MBA from Harvard Business School and Executive Program for Technology Chief Operation Officer from Stanford University.

Toukna remarked: “I am thrilled to join the team at Dynatrace and help build and strengthen the company’s presence in the Middle East. I look forward to collaborating closely with the channel community and the regional Hyperscalers, and furthering Dynatrace’s mission to help the world’s largest organizations accelerate innovation."

Dynatrace’s extensive AIOps capabilities enable organizations to digitally transform faster and achieve multicloud automation, including continuous discovery, proactive anomaly detection, and optimization across the full software lifecycle. This unique combination helps the world’s largest enterprises tame cloud complexity, speed innovation, and deliver superior customer experiences.

