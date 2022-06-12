Advanced technology powered by artificial intelligence is boosting operational efficiency of buses in Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has said.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said the Remote Bus Performance Monitoring Centre has contributed to reducing fuel consumption by 5 per cent.

The centre monitors the performance and efficiency of 373 Volvo buses in real-time using a telematics system. The system contains 47 types of notifications that cover the mechanical aspects of the bus, fuel consumption per kilometre and the condition of the on-board safety systems. The results of the initial operational phase revealed that the system had reduced bus faults during journeys by 10 per cent, and customer complaints by 15 per cent.

The RTA now intends to expand the scope of the system to include 316 more buses.

City Brain traffic system

The RTA will implement the ‘City Brain’ system for developing the public transport network planning this year. It uses artificial intelligence and advanced algorithm to analyse big data captured from nol cards, buses and taxis. Then it converts the data into information useful in sending instant notifications about revised bus schedules and routes.

The system is expected to improve the bus ridership by 17 per cent, reduce the average waiting time by 10 per cent, and shorten the journey time by 5 per cent.

