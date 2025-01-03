DUBAI - Dubai Humanitarian has partnered with ThinkSmart, a content creation space, to launch a series of innovative campaigns designed to enhance community engagement and amplify outreach efforts.

This strategic collaboration aims to leverage diverse platforms to unite individuals and inspire collective action for humanitarian causes.

The partnership will officially launch with the Dubai Marathon 2025, where both entities will encourage participants to ‘Run for Humanity.’ This initiative seeks to mobilise the community, fostering a spirit of togetherness while supporting meaningful causes.

As part of this campaign, participants and supporters will have the opportunity to make charitable contributions. Proceeds from the event will be directed to Dubai Humanitarian’s nonprofit members, helping to strengthen emergency preparedness, response and long-term development programs. These funds will enhance disaster response capabilities, equipping communities to effectively respond to crises and provide life-saving assistance to those in need. (IACAD Permit: PRHCE-003440328)

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said: "At Dubai Humanitarian, we firmly believe in the transformative power of collaboration, particularly in the humanitarian sector. We continually seek partnerships with organisations that share our passion for making a positive impact. Our collaboration with ThinkSmart is a testament to this shared vision, reflecting a mutual commitment to building stronger communities and inspiring collective action for humanity. The Dubai Marathon serves as a perfect platform to bring people together, raise awareness, and mobilise vital resources to support global humanitarian efforts."

Haitham Obeid, Co-founder and General Manager of Think Smart, said: "It is an honour for us to be part of this incredible gathering at Dubai Marathon, which brings sports and humanitarian together for a good cause with the community of Dubai Humanitarian.”