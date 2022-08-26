DUBAI - Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, recently shared its digital transformation best practices during a virtual meeting joined by 22 representatives from Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai (KHDA).

During the meeting, attendees discussed collaboration opportunities and various e-services designed to enhance customer happiness, which remains a key focus area for Dubai Chamber of Commerce as it continues to strive for excellence following its top ranking on the Dubai Government Customer Happiness Index 2021.

Saif Ali Hattawi, Executive Director of Digital and Commercial Services at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, elaborated on the Chamber’s digital transformation strategy, as well as new plans and initiatives designed to further enhance customer happiness. He spoke about the Chamber’s ongoing efforts to continuously innovate and expand its range of digital services to enhance the customer experience and meet the changing needs of business in Dubai.

The Chamber processed 435,000 e-transactions between January and July 2022, Hattawi revealed, marking a 10.4% year-over-year increase. He noted that other government entities and chambers of commerce regularly visit Dubai Chambers’ headquarters and customer happiness centre to learn about its smart systems and processes, which are seen as a benchmark for business e-services in Dubai.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce provides more than 50 smart services covering all the needs of the business community, ranging from certificates of origin, attestation, ATA Carnets and credit reports, among many others.