Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) has achieved a significant milestone in advancing 5G technology in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) in partnership with Nokia and MediaTek.

A recent trial boosted uplink (UL) performance by 70% on du’s 5G Advanced network and improved indoor coverage for premium customers, according to a press release.

Conducted in Abu Dhabi using du’s 5G network, the trial achieved significant UL speed and coverage enhancements.

It used a technique combining three transmitter antennas (3Tx) with 2-component Carrier Aggregation (2CC) across FDD and TDD bands, and incorporated TDD UL MIMO on du’s existing infrastructure.

Carrier Aggregation helps mobile operators optimise spectrum and network resources, enhancing user connectivity with better data rates and coverage.

Nokia deployed its AirScale portfolio, including baseband, Massive MIMO radios, and macro remote radio heads, to improve capacity, coverage, and performance.

MediaTek provided its T830 5G mobile FWA platform, showcasing the collaborative effort behind this achievement.

Hasan Alshemeili, Head of Infra Technology Planning at du, commented: "This trial not only boosts the uplink performance of our network but also aligns with our continuous commitment to enhancing customer connectivity since our initial 5G launch in 2019.”

Mohamed Samir, Vice President of Mobile Networks for the Middle East at Nokia, said: "The trial highlights our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technological solutions that meet and exceed the dynamic needs of our connected societies. Our technologies empower mobile operators to optimise radio network performance effectively.”

Ho-Chi Hwang, General Manager of Wireless Communication System and Partnerships at MediaTek, stated: "Our joint trial sets a significant benchmark in the region and reaffirms MediaTek’s dedication to advancing wireless communication technology. Our T830 platform, now available to customers, leads the market with its high-performance capabilities.”

It is worth noting that du recorded a net profit of AED 1.18 billion in the first half (H1) of 2024, up from AED 768 million in H1-23.

