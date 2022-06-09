UAE - Dolphin Marine Group, the UAE-based regional leader in maritime safety equipment and services, is participating in Posidonia 2022, one of the world’s biggest shipping fairs in Greece, from June 6 to 10.

Marking the company’s first-ever appearance at the tradeshow Dolphin hopes to capitalise on the several opportunities provided by the event to build on its success and expand into newer markets, adding another dimension to its business.

It also hopes to solidify the company’s growing presence within the region.

Solid platform

Relying on its foundational roots, Dolphin Marine is optimistic that its involvement in Posidonia 2022 will be beneficial for both the organisation and the industry at large.

Eng Hussein El Bagouri, Managing Director of Dolphin Marine Group said: “Posidonia is known for being a solid platform that fosters growth within the global maritime sector. For the last four years, the industry has been deprived of the networking opportunities the event. Hence, this year will be a gamechanger for many, us included. It truly is a one-of-a-kind experience to be participating alongside renowned companies that are showcasing new projects, technologies, products and services.”

Reinforcing the Middle East market

Since Dolphin Marine’s inception in Alexandria, Egypt in 1977, the company has flourished by emphasising quality, consistency and customer satisfaction. This blueprint proved effective, allowing the company to expand outside of Egypt, establish a second branch in Dubai, UAE in 2012 and further expanded across the Middle East and Africa in 2019, with the launch of Dolphin Marine Speedboats back in Egypt.

El Bagouri added: “Our success over the years in the Middle East has been tremendous. We are now looking at further expansion. The new industrial partnership between the UAE, Egypt and Jordan will fuel our plans and boost growth. Now, through Posidonia, we want to reach out to prospects in the region and beyond by showcasing our diverse portfolio of products. This is vital for strengthening our business relationships, as well as in formulating new strategic ones. Our ultimate aim is to advance from being a local and regional manufacturer to a global brand.”

Posidonia 2022 will shed light on crucial issues facing the global maritime community including the impact of skyrocketing energy prices, energy transition, the importance of decarbonisation, environmental regulations, and supply chain efficiency, among others. Additionally, the event continues to be a global marketplace for shipbuilders, suppliers of shipping equipment and related services exhibiting the latest equipment, technologies, ﬁnancial and service oﬀerings.

