Egypt - Deloitte has announced that it is forming a new firm in Egypt that will be part of Deloitte Middle East.

The announcement comes following the mutual decision to end the affiliation with Saleh, Barsoum & Abdel Aziz (SBA) to enable both firms to pursue their respective strategies in Egypt.

The separation will see certain clients, engagements, and team members in Audit and Tax transferring to the new Deloitte firm, while SBA will maintain the majority of its clients, operations and staff. This move is part of the ongoing transformation of Deloitte’s presence in the Middle East region.

Catering to Egyptian businesses

“Deloitte will cater to the fast-growing Egyptian business landscape, including technological and digital transformation, tax and sustainability. This is more relevant than ever today, as Egypt is undergoing an urban renaissance through the development of its environmentally conscious new smart cities, adopting the most innovative sustainability solutions,” said Mutasem Dajani, CEO, Deloitte Middle East.

“I would like to thank the leaders of SBA, for the long collaboration we have had in serving our clients in Egypt and wish them the best in their new endeavours. We have aligned on a smooth transition in late 2022. We are excited about the future of Egypt and our ability to evolve our Deloitte presence to serve the market and our clients,” said Dajani.

