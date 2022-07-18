“Egypt is considered as one of the core countries in the MEA region due to its rapidly growing economy, which offers huge potential opportunities for Datwyler, said Assem Shedeed — General Director of Datwyler Middle East and Africa.

Shedeed added that Datwyler will continue to act as a consultant to many organisations in Egypt from both the public and private sectors and support their digital transformation.

Through the company’s solutions and value-added services, Datwyler will support the country’s various initiatives and key projects, ensuring the success of Egypt’s 2030 Vision.

“As we embark on our journey in the Egyptian market, our investments are slowly yielding good results. There were numerous projects we already completed from different sectors such as ICT, finance, health, real estate, government, etc. Also, in coordination with our distribution partners and certified system integrators, we are currently working on several sizeable projects for data centres and a structured cabling system that we hope to conclude this year.”

Datwyler is committed to continuously innovate and provide reliable and future-proof digital infrastructure and services globally, as digitisation is one of the key drivers of innovation, competitiveness, and economic growth in every nation.

He added that nowadays, many countries intensify their focus on innovation, sustainability, economic growth, and leverage the opportunities of digitisation; Egypt is no different than any of these nations.

Since the inception of Egypt’s 2030 Vision, several initiatives have already kicked-off and many mega projects are currently undergoing implementation. If the strong commitment of the Egyptian government continues, no doubt Egypt will re-establish itself as a balanced and diversified economy, he affirmed.

Datwyler’s group of companies employs a workforce of around 8,000 and have generated a turnover of around 1.3bn CHF so far in 2022.

Moreover, the company has already implemented many turnkey projects in over 80 countries worldwide, including Egypt.

A network of more than 100 certified partners and integrators enables Datwyler to provide its premium-quality solutions and services to customers in every sector and in almost every country.

