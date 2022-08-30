Bounce, the Middle East’s leading SaaS platform for the early learning industry, has announced its launch in Bahrain with the signing of one of the country’s top early learning establishment, Madeleine’s Preschool.

Bounce already has a presence in KSA, Kuwait and Egypt, and this agreement marks the first milestone in the company’s ambition to lead the digital transformation of nursery management and communication in Bahrain.

“As a tech brand, we are in an exciting period of growth and our launch in Bahrain is another milestone in our expansion plans which brings us a step closer in reaching the $100 million ARR (Average Recurring Revenue) Club. I am delighted that our first signing in Bahrain is with Madeleine’s Preschool and we look forward to working with their team to provide a collaborative experience for their teachers, students and parents,” said Noor Boodai, CEO & Founder, Bounce.

Montessori curriculum

Established in 1982, Madeleine’s Preschool follows a Montessori curriculum, and cares for and educates young children across two locations in Bahrain. They believe in providing quality childcare through Montessori teaching methods administered by qualified teachers and child care professionals.

The implementation of Bounce will digitise daily operations and manual tasks such as student enrollment, attendance, invoicing, and will provide the preschool with a sustainable way of working. The app will also enhance communication with parents via features such as live chat, announcements, media sharing and daily reports so parents do not miss everyday moments from their child’s day.

Madeleine Al Moayed, Founder, Madeleine’s Preschool, said: “Bounce will be changing the way we manage our nursery by digitising our daily administrative tasks and augmenting the way we communicate with parents. At Madeleine’s Preschool, we consider parental involvement an integral aspect of child development, and now with Bounce we can do this on a daily basis through live chat, daily reports and sharing pivotal moments via their media sharing feature.”

Early learning industry

Bounce is the only regional SaaS platform that services the early learning industry. The platform provides owners and managers with full digital control over the operations of the preschool and has a superior user experience - all while maintaining leading nursery management best practices.

The platform is also built with the user in mind and can be customised for each country based on language, local payment regulations, media sharing and communication preferences, in a secure and sustainable environment. Since Bounce is a SaaS product and curriculum agnostic, all types of preschools and childcare centers can easily integrate the platform within their establishments.

