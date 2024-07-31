Bahrain - BNET, the national provider of fiber optic infrastructure in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the signing of a MoU with Huawei Bahrain, a leading global provider of information and communications technology.

This strategic partnership, solidified during a formal visit by BNET's management team to China, signifies a shared commitment to elevating the nationwide fiber broadband experience in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The agreement outlines a collaborative framework tailored to BNET's strategic goals of elevating the national fiber broadband experience.

By deploying Huawei's cutting-edge solutions and innovative products nationwide such as Fiber To The Room(FTTR), Home Wi-Fi Management Platform(NCE-Home) and so on, BNET will deliver unparalleled fiber broadband service to all users across Bahrain.

This partnership will significantly enhance internal coverage for both residences and businesses, positioning Bahrain as a leader in global fiber broadband provision, aiming to set new benchmarks with BNET's robust infrastructure, it stated.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Ahmed Jaber Alhogbani Aldoseri said: "This strategic partnership with Huawei represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing our customers with the best possible fiber broadband experience."

"We are confident that by combining BNET's extensive network infrastructure with Huawei's cutting-edge technology solutions, we will be able to elevate the nationwide fiber broadband experience in the Kingdom of Bahrain and position the Kingdom as a global leader in this crucial sector," he stated.

Aziz Tang, CEO of Huawei Bahrain, said: "We are delighted to expand our partnership with BNET on this important initiative. Huawei is committed to supporting Bahrain's digital transformation journey, and we believe that this partnership will play a key role in advancing the country's fiber broadband infrastructure and services."

"We are confident that by working together, we can make a significant contribution to enhancing the digital lives of citizens and businesses across the Kingdom," noted Tang.

BNET remains dedicated to ensuring Bahrain's telecommunications infrastructure remains at the forefront of global advancements.

This, in turn, will empower businesses to thrive, enhance the experience of the community, and solidify Bahrain's position as a leading digital hub in the region, he added.

