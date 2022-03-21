Bluewater, a leading innovator of premium water purification technologies and sustainable bottles, today (March 20) launched its pioneering premium residential and commercial water purifiers and sustainable bottles for the UAE and the GCC market at a key water symposium held in the Swedish Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The event was attended by leading local dignitaries including Nasser Mohd Hussain bin Lootah, Executive Vice President for Generation (P&W) at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and business people from the Horeca industry.

Themed ‘Investing In Our Planet and The Water We Drink’, the launch symposium was co-hosted by Bluewater and the company’s exclusive Middle East distributor, NIA, a leading supplier of HVAC solutions, home living appliances, and health and wellness focused consumer electronics and home appliances brands across the GCC and Levant region.

"We are proud at Bluewater to make our health and lifestyle-enhancing, hyper-efficient water purification solutions and premium bottles more accessible throughout the UAE and GCC," said Bengt Rittri, founder and CEO of Bluewater.

Bluewater water purifiers harness patented second-generation reverse osmosis technology called SuperiorOsmosis to remove virtually all known pollutants from tap water, including lead, bacteria, pesticides, medical residues, chemicals, micro-plastics, and lime-scale.

NIA CEO Kamran Khan said: "We are pioneering an exciting new future of water for people with this launch of Bluewater’s water purifiers and sustainable bottles. And the timing could not be more perfect with Dubai’s leadership setting a new sustainability course with its newly announced initiatives to reduce the need for single-use plastic bottles."

Bluewater Chief Transformation Officer Haleh Nia said the company has put ending the need for single use plastic bottles at the very heart of its business mission and innovating a unique ecosphere with its water purifiers and premium re-useable bottles designed to help consumers quit single-use plastic bottles.

Bluewater is a brand whose mission and values of sustainability are perfectly aligned with NIA’s and demonstrate it is possible to build reuseability into business models, he stated.

Bluewater CEO Bengt Rittri stated that his company was committed to further developing technologies that deliver people clean water they can trust alongside solutions like environmentally friendly re-useable bottles, localized micro-bottling systems that end the need for transporting throwaway plastic bottles, and emergency first-response kits and vehicles for natural catastrophe and conflict zones.

Rittri is a Swedish environmental entrepreneur who earlier founded Blueair, an air purification company later acquired by Unilever. Since 2013 he has forged Bluewater into a purpose-driven water company providing leading-edge water purification technology solutions for homes, businesses, and public dispensing.

"Plastic pollution is headline news, but it is only part of the bigger water problem. In 2022, we live in a world where few on the planet can take having access to safe, great-tasting water for granted," stated Rittri.

"Around the world, various studies have shown that millions of people are drinking tap water that includes an invisible toxic cocktail made up of chemical, microplastic, and other contaminants linked to cancer, brain damage, and additional health issues," he added.

