Abu Dhabi - Bayanat AI and Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) teamed up to expand the earth observation (EO) space programme from five to seven synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites.

This move will enable Bayanat and Yahsat to deliver near real-time, high-definition images of on-the-ground conditions across the Middle East, according to a press release.

The two entities will join forces to serve domestic as well as international customers with advanced geospatial intelligence. ICEYE will also participate in the joint project by securing its technology, training, and expertise.

Hasan Al Hosani, Managing Director of Bayanat, commented: “Developing our technological prowess as we build out a domestic SAR satellite industry will help to diversify our economy, generate high-tech jobs, and bolster our strategic independence.”

Ali Al Hashemi, Group CEO of Yahsat, said: “We are proud of our role in this partnership as we extend the nation’s capabilities, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in the space sector across the MENA region and actively contributing to the implementation of the UAE space strategy.”

Yahsat recently announced its financial results for the first nine months (9M) of 2023, recording net profits attributable to the owners valued at $71.75 million.

