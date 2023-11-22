Bahrain - Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, has launched Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) which will pave the way for a more efficient internet experience for its customers.

The upgrade from IPv4 is an essential step to keep pace with the continuously growing demand for IoT (Internet of Things) and digital products.

IPv4 was developed in the early 1980s, allowing for a total of approximately 4 billion unique IP addresses worldwide.

This was considered more than sufficient for the needs of the Internet at that time. As the world becomes increasingly connected, the limited availability of IPv4 addresses may impact future technology expansion.

Therefore, the introduction of IPv6, with almost limitless addresses available, will serve to support emerging technologies and ensure that every device can have a unique IP address enabling future growth in the number of connected devices of all kinds.

Commenting on the launch, Rashid Mohamed, Batelco’s General Manager Technology said: "We are proud that Batelco is launching the biggest deployment of IPv6 in Bahrain, helping to position the kingdom amongst the highest in the technology adoption rate in the region. The implementation of IPv6 will improve efficiency, security and network performance over its predecessor IPv4."

"At Batelco we are committed to providing our customers with cutting edge solutions through our continued investment in the latest technology enhancements reflecting positively on our customers quality of experience," he stated.

"The deployment of IPv6 supports the acceleration of Bahrain’s digital transformation and economy and is a significant milestone positioning the Kingdom as an advanced digital hub in the region," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).