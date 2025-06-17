Seacom is pleased to announce that Kevin Kaburu has been appointed as the new Seacom Digital Infrastructure East Africa and Middle East managing director, effective 1 June 2025...

Kevin Kaburu, newly appointed managing director of Digital Infrastructure East Africa and Middle East at Seacom

Kaburu brings over 15 years of experience in the telecommunications and B2B technology sectors. He has a strong track record in infrastructure sales, strategic partnerships, and regional business expansion across sub-Saharan Africa. His leadership roles at China Mobile International and Wananchi Telecom have equipped him with deep expertise in building high-performing teams, driving revenue growth, and delivering complex infrastructure projects across the continent.

"As we continue to grow our presence in East Africa and the Middle East, Kevin will focus on strengthening and expanding our Digital Infrastructure business, ensuring we deliver robust, scalable, and future-ready connectivity solutions to our clients," says Alpheus Mangale, Seacom Group chief executive officer. "With two synergistic divisions, Digital Infrastructure and Digital Services, Seacom is better positioned to serve our clients holistically, streamline operations, and accelerate our journey toward becoming Africa's premier digital transformation partner."

Seacom Digital Infrastructure owns and operates one of Africa's largest networks of ICT infrastructure, including multiple subsea cables, a resilient, continent-wide IP-MPLS Network, and fibre networks in and across the continent. With a network spanning South Africa to Europe and Asia, Seacom empowers African businesses to connect seamlessly and securely to global markets.

Seacom Digital Services provides end-to-end ICT solutions for enterprises, offering hosting and security combined with managed services capability, taking clients to the next level of digital transformation. Parag Patil will continue to lead and drive the Seacom Digital Services business in East Africa, focusing on delivering innovative cloud, security, and managed services that enable holistic digital transformation for our clients.

"We look forward to Kevin's leadership impact on our digital infrastructure business and our Seacom Digital Infrastructure clients in East Africa and the Middle East," concludes Mangale.



