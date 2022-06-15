Bahrain's Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) has announced that procurement requests by government entities valued at BD1.7 million ($4.5 million) were discussed at the second meeting of the Information and Communication Technology Governance Committee (ICTGC) held via videoconference.

The meeting, chaired by iGA Chief Executive Mohammed Ali Al Qaed, covered a wide range of topics, including several strategic government projects and procurement requests.

It also included a discussion on ways to make taxi services more accessible to citizens, residents and visitors and help improve customer satisfaction.

This will contribute to stronger transportation and tourism services nationwide, the members said.

The meeting was attended by ICTGC Vice Chairman and iGA Deputy CE of Electronic Transformation Dr Zakareya Ahmed AlKhajah; Ministry of Education Undersecretary for Policies, Strategies and

Performance, Nawal Al Khater; Deputy CE, Operations and Governance Dr. Khalid Ahmed Almutawa; Ministry of Finance and National Economy Director of Financial Systems Development,

Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah Dhaif; Director of Services and Information Technology at the Prime Minister’s Office, Ahmed Al Qayem; University of Bahrain Dean of the College of Information Technology, Dr. Hessa Jassim Al Junaid; and Information Technology Project Management Consultant, Ali AlSoufi.

The committee later reviewed an Information Management System (IMS) project for the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs & Urban Planning, which will streamline the updating and management of data at testing laboratories and improve their output, in line with the requirements of the testing and calibration laboratories (ISO 17025).

In addition, the Committee covered other projects, policies, strategies, and their performance. It also reviewed implemented decisions from previous meetings.

