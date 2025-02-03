CAIRO: Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, the President of the Arab Parliament, emphasised the necessity of localising the artificial intelligence technology industry in Arab countries. He called for the formulation of plans and the provision of the necessary financial and human resources to keep pace with the fierce global race in this field, while also ensuring the safe employment of this technology in a manner that aligns with the ethical and cultural system of Arab societies.

This came during the President of the Arab Parliament's keynote address at the opening of the Arab Dialogue Circle on "Artificial Intelligence in the Arab World: Innovative Applications and Ethical Challenges," which commenced today at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League, and organised by the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport and the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the Arab League, and in the presence of diplomatic, academic, and specialised figures.

In his speech, Al Yamahi said that building an Arab artificial intelligence system characterised by innovation and sustainability requires a strong partnership between governments, academic institutions, and the private sector, in addition to a robust legal and legislative framework that ensures a balance between technological creativity and ethical responsibility.