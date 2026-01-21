The National Experts Programme (NEP) has called on Emirati professionals working in the field of artificial intelligence to join its new Artificial Intelligence track (NEP-AI), with applications scheduled to open on 29 January 2026.

Building on the success of NEP since 2019, NEP-AI is a specialised track of the programme, focusing on the nation’s strategic AI priorities with the goal of developing a national cadre of AI leaders.

NEP-AI was launched under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, during the graduation of NEP Cohorts 2.0 and 3.0 in October 2025. The first cohort of NEP-AI is scheduled to begin in May 2026.

NEP-AI is developed in alignment with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and contributes directly to its vision of positioning the UAE among the world’s leading nations in AI.

NEP-AI participants are selected based on strong academic, professional, and leadership credentials, as well the ability to translate knowledge and expertise into tangible, practical impact across national sectors.

The program spans 25 priority sectors across the national economy, including six core tracks: AI Infrastructure and Hardware, AI Models and Application, AI Productisation and Entrepreneurship, Sovereign AI and National Capability, Human–AI Leadership and Foresight, and Applied AI Domains.

NEP-AI is designed to translate national AI strategy into execution. The programme places strong emphasis on human capital, governance, ethics, data readiness, and responsible AI deployment, ensuring that participants move beyond theory to delivery.

Participants will work on developing initiatives and projects linked to their respective sectors, addressing multiple institutional and national challenges and enhancing measurable impact. Each participant will present a capstone project connected to their organisation or sector, aimed at achieving scientific solutions with tangible and sustainable impact.

Participants are also supported by a network of NEP-AI mentors, in addition to leveraging global expertise to enhance local capabilities by combining UAE-based centres of excellence with leading international institutions, alongside international study visits aligned with participants’ AI specialisation tracks.