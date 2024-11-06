RIYADH — In a milestone for the region’s entertainment sector, Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), inaugurated “AlHisn Big Time Studios” in Riyadh, marking a new era for film and television production.



Unveiled as part of Riyadh Season, this state-of-the-art complex, located west of the capital, sets a new standard as one of the most extensive and advanced production facilities in the Middle East.



Completed in just 120 days, “AlHisn Big Time Studios” encompasses 10,500 square meters across seven studio buildings, with the entire site spanning an impressive 300,000 square meters.



Designed to be a fully integrated production hub, the studios house specialized workshops for carpentry, metalwork, and costume design, alongside cutting-edge production suites, VVIP suites, and high-tech editing rooms.



This centralized production village creates a seamless environment that caters to all facets of filmmaking, from pre-production to post-production.



The facility is built to streamline the production process, significantly reducing time and costs while maintaining global standards.



By offering comprehensive resources in one location, “AlHisn Big Time Studios” aims to support industry professionals with world-class infrastructure and boost Saudi Arabia's growing presence in the entertainment sector.



This ambitious project also opens doors for strategic collaborations with the banking sector, providing financial opportunities to support production companies.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).