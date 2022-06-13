Riyadh - Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) has been awarded a SAR 169.33 million disaster recovery site configuration and operation project.

MIS is expected to sign the 24-month deal on 15 August this year, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

The listed company was awarded the project from the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) on 9 June.

Last March, the Saudi firm signed three contracts at a combined cost of nearly SAR 126.80 million from the Ministry of Health, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, and the General Office of the Presidency of State Security.

