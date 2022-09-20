Walmart and Tiger Global backed Ninjacart, India's leading agri-startup that leverages technology and data to organise the Indian agriculture ecosystem, has expanded its footprint globally by launching ‘Ninja Global’ platform for agri export-import businesses in the UAE and GCC countries.

Ninja Global is an agri export-import commerce platform that allows exporters and importers to build their networks with credible businesses, gain access to new markets, and expand their businesses efficiently on an international scale.

The platform is curated to solve the global problem of finding and trading with authentic, trusted and credible exporters and importers of agri-commodities. The platform will assist users in developing a digital identity by easily registering their company on the platform and showcasing their business to potential customers and suppliers. Most importantly, the platform verifies and authenticates businesses on the platform, so one can easily trade with credible businesses across the globe.

Ninja Global's comprehensive suite of services and features includes Ninja Secure Trade (NST), which provides payment and quality assurance services, ensuring traders' highest levels of confidence. The Credibility Journey feature provides businesses with various trust badges based on information provided by sellers/buyers. Additionally, Microsite for Businesses offering ensures a virtual storefront with product catalogues and pricing information, and Freight Forwarding Online Bidding feature makes way for hassle-free logistics experiences at competitive costs for suppliers.

Ninja Global is specially designed for UAE importers to connect with credible exporters in other countries to grow their businesses. Importers and exporters can easily download the app from Android and iOS platforms. The free subscription app is currently used by 5000+ importers and exporters across 24+ countries and is easily downloadable, said a statement.

Kartheeswaran K K, COO & Co-Founder, Ninjacart, said: “The size of cross-border trade for agricultural commodities alone is around $2.5 trillion, and we expect it to grow by at least 20%. Ninja Global will empower the dynamic market through a variety of services. Our goal in launching Ninja Global in UAE & GCC is to strengthen the export-import market for agri commodities between GCC and India, empower agri-importers and exporters in GCC countries as well as India, and advance our vision of organising the agri eco-system.”

K Kalimuthu, Consul (Economic, Trade & Commerce), Consulate General of India, Dubai, said: “Ninja Global has solved the most pressing problem of finding credible sellers and buyers, especially in the India-UAE trade route. Currently, traders are facing a lot of challenges finding a genuine seller and buyer, but now thanks to Ninja Global they can trade securely.”

