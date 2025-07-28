Arab Finance: Raya Foods, a portfolio company of Raya Holding for Financial Investments, held a meeting with Egypt’s Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation to explore potential collaboration to support the agricultural sector and improve conditions for farmers, as per an emailed press release.

The meeting is part of Raya Foods’ expansion plans aimed at promoting sustainable agricultural practices, increasing production, and improving export performance in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030.

Raya Foods presented its agricultural program “RAP,” which helps meet the technical specifications required by international buyers while adhering to food safety standards.

The program is designed to provide specifications tailored to different customer needs.

The discussion also addressed the cultivation of crops with demand in global markets, such as jalapenos, and included plans to secure support from international financial institutions to expand production and exports.

Raya Foods processes and exports a range of frozen fruits and vegetables. While serving the local market, it exports 99% of its products to destinations including the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Focused on meeting daily consumer needs and working with local farms, Raya Foods continues to expand its agricultural operations. These efforts aim to strengthen the competitiveness of Egyptian exports and reinforce Raya Holding’s role in agricultural development.