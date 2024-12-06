ABU DHABI - AD Ports Group today announced the rebranding and change of Maqta Gateway’s corporate identity to Maqta Technologies Group, aligned with its strategic focus of facilitating global trade through digitalisation.

This launch signifies Maqta Gateway’s evolution into an organisation focused on the future, based on the pillars of innovation, collaboration, and investments with unwavering commitment to deliver enhanced experience across all stakeholders, including its people, customers, suppliers, and shareholders.

Formed with the vision of digitalising trade, Maqta Technologies Group will bring together diverse capabilities within AD Ports Group’s Digital Cluster and consolidate as the master brand - Maqta Gateway, AD Ports Group’s digital arm; its strategic investments, including TTEK, developer of customs’ modernisation solutions and Dubai Technologies, a trade and transportation solutions’ developer, as well as Maqta Ayla, its majority-owned joint venture for maritime sector digitalisation in Aqaba, and Nishan Security Services, a smart security services provider.

Dr. Noura Al Dhaheri, CEO of Maqta Technologies Group and Digital Cluster- AD Ports Group, said, “The launch of Maqta Technologies Group marks a key milestone. Governments and private businesses anywhere in the world can leverage our unique value proposition of combined local and international expertise in digitalising multimodal end-to-end trade value chain.

“Maqta Technologies’ mixed portfolio of investments and solutions allows us to stay nimble in a fast-changing world, where rapid disruptive technological innovations are a norm. We will continue to build on this foundation and enhance its commerciality to accelerate trade digitalisation, under the directives of our wise leadership.”

Building on the successful legacy of Maqta Gateway, Maqta Technologies Group will continue to be the trusted digital transformation champion for AD Ports Group. It will also serve government and private businesses within the trade value chain with highly secure solutions for smart ports and maritime, trade facilitation, integrated logistics and intelligent mobility, in line with world-class efficiency standards and with a superior level of service excellence.

Aimed at increasing its commerciality globally, Maqta Technologies Group will remain closely involved in the operations of its business while managing and overseeing the strategy, planning as well as the operational, commercial, and financial performance of its businesses.

Dr. Al Dhaheri will lead Maqta Technologies Group along with the executive team. Together, they will deliver on strategic imperatives, create new revenue streams and, enhance existing ones, and focus on delivering enhanced efficiencies.

Over the next few weeks, Maqta Technologies Group will initiate a rebranding exercise to reflect the new brand across all key assets, including Maqta Gateway’s headquarters, “Digital District”, and TTEK’s office in Vietnam.

The rebranding will be carried out in phases to minimise impact on current operations and stakeholder engagement.