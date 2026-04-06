RIYADH — Eight Saudi cities recorded strong performance in the 2026 IMD Smart City Index.

Riyadh advanced to 24th globally, up from 27th, while Makkah ranked 50th, Jeddah 55th, Madinah 67th, and Alkhobar 64th.

AlUla recorded a notable jump, rising from 112th to 85th, highlighting rapid progress in its development and tourism projects.

Hail and Hafr Al-Batin were included in the index for the first time, ranking 33rd and 100th respectively, among 148 cities worldwide.

The global index measures how cities adopt modern technologies based on residents’ perceptions of services, digital infrastructure, and their impact on daily life.

The results underscore Saudi Arabia’s continued efforts to enhance urban services and build smart, sustainable cities that improve quality of life and strengthen global competitiveness, as the Kingdom marks the Year of Artificial Intelligence 2026.

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